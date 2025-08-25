25th August 2025

Presidential envoy Adut pays courtesy visit to governor Mujung 

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 45 minutes ago

Envoy Adut shakes hands with CES Governor Rabi Mujung|Courtesy

The newly appointed Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs paid a courtesy visit on Monday morning to the Governor of Central Equatoria State, Rabi Mujung Emmanuel.

According to the Governor’s office, the two leaders discussed potential areas of collaboration between the envoy’s office and the state government.

Adut’s visit comes just days after she outlined her vision and goals for the special programs, which aim to bridge the gap between the government and the citizens.

Governor Mujung warmly congratulated Honorable Adut on her recent appointment and expressed his full support. He also pledged his readiness to provide the necessary cooperation and guidance to help her succeed in this important role.

