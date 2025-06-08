Man kills father, younger brother takes own life in Rumbek East

A 28-year-old man, identified as Malok Makuei Awur, has allegedly killed his father in Ameth-Agok Village, Rumbek East County.

After the incident, his younger brother, 24-year-old Machot Makuei Awur, took his own life because he could not find his elder brother, who killed their father.

The Commissioner of Rumbek East County, Zechariah Malual Anyuon, confirmed the incident happened at 2:30 PM on Friday.

He said the young man and his father were negotiating something when Malok reacted violently, beating his father twice on the head with a stick.

“When the father was taken to Rumbek State Hospital for treatment, he passed away in the morning. When I heard the sad news, I rushed to the scene, only to learn that the younger brother had taken his own life,” said the commissioner.

According to eyewitnesses, Malok was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked his father.

The commissioner added that the younger brother took his own life after failing to find the elder one, who killed their father.

He assured that security forces are pursuing the suspect and are working hard to apprehend him.

“I have instructed security forces in the county, the neighboring Akot Payam, and villages like Gelwong to be fully alert and search for the culprit,” he said.

Security officers are also searching suspected houses outside the Payam.

Daniel Laat Kon, the CEPO State Coordinator, confirmed the sad story, urging the family to handle the situation carefully.

“This is a very unfortunate situation. We call on the family to stay calm and leave the case to the authorities,” he said.

He added that alcohol abuse among youth, combined with arms, is fueling violence in the state.

“Our community must get back to its senses and respect all resolutions to avoid such tragedies,” he concluded.

