8th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Man kills father, younger brother takes own life in Rumbek East

Man kills father, younger brother takes own life in Rumbek East

Author: Yang Ater | Published: 4 hours ago

A 28-year-old man, identified as Malok Makuei Awur, has allegedly killed his father in Ameth-Agok Village, Rumbek East County.

After the incident, his younger brother, 24-year-old Machot Makuei Awur, took his own life because he could not find his elder brother, who killed their father.

The Commissioner of Rumbek East County, Zechariah Malual Anyuon, confirmed the incident happened at 2:30 PM on Friday.

He said the young man and his father were negotiating something when Malok reacted violently, beating his father twice on the head with a stick.

“When the father was taken to Rumbek State Hospital for treatment, he passed away in the morning. When I heard the sad news, I rushed to the scene, only to learn that the younger brother had taken his own life,” said the commissioner.

According to eyewitnesses, Malok was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked his father.

The commissioner added that the younger brother took his own life after failing to find the elder one, who killed their father.

He assured that security forces are pursuing the suspect and are working hard to apprehend him.

“I have instructed security forces in the county, the neighboring Akot Payam, and villages like Gelwong to be fully alert and search for the culprit,” he said.

Security officers are also searching suspected houses outside the Payam.

Daniel Laat Kon, the CEPO State Coordinator, confirmed the sad story, urging the family to handle the situation carefully.

“This is a very unfortunate situation. We call on the family to stay calm and leave the case to the authorities,” he said.

He added that alcohol abuse among youth, combined with arms, is fueling violence in the state.

“Our community must get back to its senses and respect all resolutions to avoid such tragedies,” he concluded.

Popular Stories
South Sudan orders return of more contaminated grains 1

South Sudan orders return of more contaminated grains

Published June 4, 2025

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State 2

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State

Published June 5, 2025

Revenue staff given 14 days to delink from company registrations 3

Revenue staff given 14 days to delink from company registrations

Published June 2, 2025

U.S. Envoy: Sanctions target war profiteers, not citizens 4

U.S. Envoy: Sanctions target war profiteers, not citizens

Published June 2, 2025

Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations 5

Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations

Published June 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man kills father, younger brother takes own life in Rumbek East

Published 4 hours ago

Child killed, another abducted in Greater Pibor road ambush

Published 10 hours ago

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks

Published 10 hours ago

EALA MPs call for sanctions against states failing financial obligations

Published 11 hours ago

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle

Published June 7, 2025

PAC chair calls for timely financial statements from govt spending bodies

Published June 7, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.