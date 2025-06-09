MoH: Cholera cases decline, but death toll surpasses 1,300

The National Ministry of Health has reported a significant decline in new cholera cases across the country, despite a cumulative total of over 68,000 cases recorded since the outbreak began in September 2024.



According to Dr. Kediende Chong Mapuor, Director General of Preventive Health Services and Emergency, more than 96% of the infected individuals have already been treated and discharged.

However, he told Eye Radio on Monday, June 9, that the outbreak has so far claimed about 1,350 lives, with fears it could worsen as the rainy season begins.

“We report every Thursday, and as of last week, the cumulative number of cholera cases stands at 68,000,” Dr. Chong told Eye Radio.

“Around 96 percent of these have already been successfully treated and discharged. Regrettably, we have lost about 1,350 lives. However, we are seeing a significant decline in the number of new cases.”

According to Dr. Chong, suspected cases have recently been reported in Raweng and Abyei administrative areas, but laboratory confirmation is still pending.

He further stated that oral cholera vaccinations have so far been completed in 39 counties, with additional campaigns planned in Twic, Greater Kapoeta, Budi, and Akoka counties. Vaccination plans are pending approval for Kapoeta East and Malut counties.

As the rainy season begins, Dr. Kediende is urging the public to adhere to preventive measures.

“We are advising the public to drink safe water—boiled or chlorinated—and to observe proper hygiene,” he said. “Caregivers should wash their hands before and after using the toilet or cleaning children. We also call on stakeholders to support water, hygiene, and sanitation initiatives.”

Despite the decline in new infections, Dr. Chong said the response continues to face challenges, including delays in delivering supplies to remote counties, lack of rapid response teams, and funding gaps.

He also attributed the constraints to recent decisions by the US administration, which he says have affected humanitarian support and international funding to cholera response operations.

Dr. Chong is now appealing to partners and government agencies to scale up support for water, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives to prevent a resurgence of the disease.

