Makuei on disgraced diplomat: “Law must take its course”

The cabinet has lifted the diplomatic immunity of Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, a South Sudanese diplomat to the UN after he was arrested last week for alleged rape charges in New York.

Oliha, who was deployed at the country’s Permanent Mission to the New York-based United Nations Organization, was taken to custody after one of his neighbors in Upper Manhattan, New York accused him of sexually assaulting her.

Oliha was however released hours later after he invoked his diplomatic status.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has since suspended and recalled back him to South Sudan.

Addressing reporters after the cabinet meeting on Friday, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth, said the cabinet condemned the act committed by the diplomat and directed for immediate lifting of his status to allow prosecution.

“It is really dismaying that our diplomat committed such an offence. Even though it is not confirmed yet,” Makuei told the media on Friday.

Oliha, 46, was arrested on August 21, after the woman in question alleged to a 911 call, that the South Sudanese neighbor staked her up to her apartment before raping her.

Following his release on ground of diplomatic immunity, the embattled diplomat was suspended and recalled to Juba pending full investigation.

“Nevertheless, to be charged with such an offense and being a diplomat, the cabinet decided that, and this is the action taken by the ministry, the ministry has already suspended him – his immunity should be lifted so that the law can take its course.”

Makuei said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation briefed the cabinet on the case and that the cabinet condemned the act in all aspects.

Michael Makuei did not say whether Oliha, who is already in Juba would be extradited to the United States of America to face trial, or tried in absentia.

