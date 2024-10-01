Makuei clarifies status of Tumaini Initiative amid R-ARCSS extension

Government spokesperson Michael Makuei has yet again dismissed as untrue rumours circulating within and outside the country that Tumaini Initiative is dead.

Makuei made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan, Roar Haugsdal who inquired about the fate of the Tumaini Initiative and the recent extension of of the 2018 peace deal for another two years.

“H.E. the Ambassador for Norway came to me on a courtesy call in order to check on some of the issues specially to know something about the extension and the Tumaini Initiative,” confirmed Mr. Makuei.

According to the Minister, he clarified to the Norwegian diplomat the fate of the Tumaini Initiative and dispel rumors that the process was dead due to the extension of the transitional period.

“I clarified to him that the extension is meant for extending the life span of the government so that people prepare for elections in 2026. As for the Tumaini, the peace process is meant to bring peace to the people of South Sudan.

According to him, the recent extension was meant to give life and legitimacy to the current government and is not an end to the ongoing peace process in Nairobi.

“I personally believe that Tumaini is not dead but it’s alive because it is the other part of the coin that will bring peace to the people of South Sudan as it will create the necessary conducive atmosphere for the people of South Sudan to decide,” he added.

The government, Mr. Makuei said, is working to ensure its delegation is back to Nairobi to continue with the process.

In response, the Norwegian Ambassador, Roar Haugsdal expressed his country’s unwavering support for the Tumaini Initiative.

The Tumaini Initiative stalled in late July after the SPLM In Opposition withdrew from the process due to what it describes as intent to act parallel or replace key institution of the 2018 peace deal.

The opposition also said the Tumaini undermined the sovereignty of South Sudan by establishing five institutions with the head and deputies to be appointed by the regional body, IGAD.

These include the Security Supervision Mechanism, Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism, Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, National Transitional Committee, and Strategic Defense and Security Review Board to be co-chaired by the parties to the 2018 agreement.,

Aside, the SPLM-IO said the proposed National Leadership Council whose decision shall be final and not subject to approval by the Cabinet or Legislature has usurped the powers of the Presidency, Council of Ministers, the National Legislature and the National Security Council.

