Israel launches ground offensive in Southern Lebanon

Israel has launched what it has described as “limited, localized, and targeted ground raids” in southern Lebanon, marking an escalation in its continuing offensive against Hezbollah, the BBC has reported.
According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the operation is aimed at the Iran-backed group’s “infrastructure” which it says “pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel”.
Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant earlier implied the army was ready for a ground operation, telling troops near the Lebanese border Israel was prepared to use forces “from the air, sea, and land” to target Hezbollah.
Hezbollah’s deputy leader said the group was prepared for any Israeli operation inside Lebanon.
In a statement posted on X at 02:00 local time on Tuesday morning, the IDF confirmed troops had moved across the border following a build-up of tanks and other armour in northern Israel.
The Lebanese army is pulling back troops stationed on its southern border to at least 5km (3 miles) north, according to Reuters news agency, which cited a Lebanese security source.
On Monday, Gallant told Israeli troops at the border that Israel’s military would use all “the means at our disposal” to allow displaced people to return home in the north of the country.
In a short video, he said the “elimination” of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Friday “is a very important step, but it is not everything”.
He added that “everything that needs to be done – will be done” and that “we will use all the forces from the air, sea and land”.
The Israeli government has pledged to make it safe for tens of thousands of its citizens to return to their homes after nearly a year of cross-border fighting, which began with Hezbollah firing rockets at the start of the war in Gaza.
