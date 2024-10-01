Israel launches ground offensive in Southern Lebanon

Israel has launched what it has described as “limited, localized, and targeted ground raids” in southern Lebanon, marking an escalation in its continuing offensive against Hezbollah, the BBC has reported.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the operation is aimed at the Iran-backed group’s “infrastructure” which it says “pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel”.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant earlier implied the army was ready for a ground operation, telling troops near the Lebanese border Israel was prepared to use forces “from the air, sea, and land” to target Hezbollah.

Hezbollah’s deputy leader said the group was prepared for any Israeli operation inside Lebanon.