Parties use armed wings as tool to prolong elections – MP

A parliamentarian says political parties should not use their armed wings as a tool to keep extending the peace agreement and called for the unification of the forces before the 2026 polls.

Bol Toby Maduot, President of the South Sudan African National Union (SSANU), stressed the need for political parties to distance themselves from military movements.

He stated that the security arrangements should be implemented and the armed groups unified within the next two years.

“We want our leaders who have armed wings in their political parties to declare to the people of South Sudan that they have suspended any connection with their armed wings and transferred these arms to the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces.”

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show last evening, Toby stated this will provide a conducive environment for free, fair and credible elections.

“There are some parties used their armed wings as a tool to put some fear in the hearts of the people of South Sudan. They say that if elections are conducted, there will be conflicts. But South Sudanese don’t want war anymore.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Clement Juma Mbogoniwia, Chairman of the South Sudan National Movement for Change, a faction allied to Bangasi Bagosoro, agreed that there is a risk in holding elections without adequate preparations.

“Remember, the UN Security Council provided 10 points for South Sudan that they are supposed to be taken care of before you for elections. The changes we see now are a result of these two scenarios;

“One, holding bad elections, which could lead to a crisis; or two of suspending the elections and giving ourselves time to prepare adequately, and draft the constitution, and get the army organized so that we minimized these armed groups carrying arms all over the country.

He also stressed the importance of implementing security arrangements before general elections are conducted.

“This will help reduce the widespread issue of armed groups across the country and then, you register voters to ensure you know who is voting,” he added.

