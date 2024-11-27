Magwi commissioner calls for urgent intervention to save crumbling healthcare

Magwi County commissioner in Eastern Equatoria state is calling for urgent intervention to fund the operation local health facilities impacted by lack of medical supplies and deserting staff due to absence of incentive.



Pole-pole Benjamin said major referral hospitals in the county have suffered little to no supply of medical consignments for more than four months, while staff have deserted after staying for five months without salary.

Mr. Benjamin said although the health facilities secured funding from partners in July 2024, the agreement is yet to be implemented.

The commissioner said the healthcare crisis has also affected the primary health care centers and units, where staff continue to abandon their profession for paying jobs.

He called for an immediate intervention from the government, international agencies and the state government to supply medicines and pay medical staff to motivate them.

“The personnel have stayed for four months despite the new health funding project that’s supposed to kick off and start paying the health personnel in July this year. It hasn’t just happened,” he said.

“In the maternity ward and surgery rooms, we found there’s no light completely. And in case of the minor surgeries, we find the medical doctor is holding the phones or torch on the mouth while doing the operations.”

“The medical supply has also been a problem. We received the first lot of the medicine four months ago. Until now, there’s no new lot that’s come. The urgent needs are now the incentives of the health personnel, the medical doctors actually to be catered for and also the supply of the medicines should also be done in a sooner time.”

On 10th September, the medical director of Nimule Hospital reiterated shortage of medical supply in the strategic hospital where travelers from the highway and other patients from the neighboring country access medial service.

Dr. Nyuma reported that the hospital’s medical supplies are often depleted within a month, leaving them insufficient during critical emergencies.

