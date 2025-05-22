22nd May 2025
MA launches new website to promote transparency, responsible journalism

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Elijah Alier, Managing Director of the Media Authority, speaks during the launch of the Authority’s official website on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of ICT & Postal Services

Juba, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Media Authority has launched a new website aimed at fostering transparency, promoting responsible journalism, and supporting a diverse media landscape across the country.

The platform, titled “Refer to the Source,” is designed to serve as a vital link between media professionals, regulators, and the general public.

According to the Media Authority, the site will provide direct access to accurate information, media regulations, licensing procedures, and guidelines for ethical reporting.

Speaking during the launch on Wednesday, May 21, Elijah Alier, Managing Director of the Media Authority, said the initiative is a step forward in the fight against misinformation and a commitment to strengthening media integrity in South Sudan.

“By encouraging everyone to refer to the source, we aim to combat misinformation and uphold the integrity of news and information circulating in our society,” Alier said.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s recognition of freedom of expression as a fundamental human right that is essential to democracy and social development.

The regulatory framework, he noted, is designed not to suppress, but to protect and guide journalists and media houses in their professional duties.

Alier added that access to accurate, timely, and verified information is crucial for an informed public. The new website, he said, will enable citizens, journalists, and stakeholders to stay updated on media laws, accreditation processes, and best practices in journalism.

“This platform will empower media outlets, practitioners, and the wider public with knowledge about their rights and responsibilities, ensuring greater openness and accountability across the media sector,” he concluded.

The launch of the website marks a significant stride in the Authority’s effort to build a more informed, ethical, and transparent media environment in South Sudan.

