UN allocates $10 million for crisis-stricken counties in Upper Nile

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has urgently allocated US$10 million to support life-saving humanitarian assistance for more than 270,000 people in South Sudan’s Upper Nile region.

This comes amid escalating humanitarian needs driven by conflict, flooding, acute food insecurity and cholera outbreaks,

The funding, according to the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs, will target communities in six high-risk counties, including Canal/Pigi, Fangak, Ayod, and Akobo in Jonglei State, and Panyikang and Fashoda in Upper Nile State.

In a statement to Eye Radio newsroom on Thursday, OCHA said these areas have been severely affected by overlapping crises, leaving families in critical need of immediate humanitarian support.

Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan said the funding will contribute to mitigating the dire situation.

“This timely and much-needed CERF funding will contribute towards mitigating acute vulnerabilities and protection risks through coordinated interventions led by United Nations agencies and their partners in South Sudan,’ she said.

“The allocation must also catalyze to mobilize support for the millions more in need across the country.”

According to OHCA, since the escalation of conflict in Upper Nile State in March, more than 130,000 people have been displaced, including thousands who have reportedly crossed into Ethiopia.

It said the ongoing rainy season is expected to bring heavy flooding to areas already affected in previous years.

Meanwhile, South Sudan continues to face its most severe cholera outbreak on record, with 60,530 cases and 1,247 deaths reported nationwide as of 18 May.

7.7 million people—representing 57 per cent of the South Sudan population are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity, with approximately 63,000 people, risk of the most severe level of food insecurity.

“CERF funding will help ensure they receive food, cash assistance, seeds, tools, fishing kits, shelter, non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, as well as health, nutrition and protection services. They will also need continued support to restore their livelihoods and rebuild their lives” said Ms. Gbeho.

As of now, the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for South Sudan—seeking $1.7 billion to assist 5.4 million people—is only 16.6 per cent funded. Continued support is urgently needed to sustain life-saving assistance.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



MA launches new website to promote transparency, responsible journalism Previous Post