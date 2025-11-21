“Look at Me”: How Viviana Nyachan’s song reached the trenches and changed fighters’ behavior

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Renowned musician, Viviana Nyachan, remembers the encounter as vividly as if it happened yesterday. It took place during the long, bitter days of the Sudanese civil war, when battles still raged across towns and farmlands, and the front lines swallowed young men with frightening ease.

One afternoon, a soldier, still wearing his dusty military uniform, returned from the trenches of Wau Shilluk. Instead of going home to rest, he stopped a passerby and urgently asked for directions to Viviana’s house. He wanted to meet the woman whose voice had followed him through the chaos of war. When he finally stood before her, he did not ask for food or shelter; he simply offered profound thanks.

A Plea for Humanity

Viviana had recorded a sorrowful song titled “Look at Me.” It told the story of a woman widowed by war—her husband killed, her life thrown into grief. But the song was more than just mourning; it was a plea for humanity.

“I have a sad song about a woman whose husband was killed in the war, leaving her widowed. The song is called ‘Look at Me.’ In it, I talk about not killing women or fishermen and letting people walk freely. The song speaks about basic human rights.”

The soldier explained the role her music played on the battlefield. He told her that in the trenches, he and his comrades would listen to the song and consciously tried to live by its words.

“You don’t know the very important role you played,” he told her, overwhelmed by emotion. “God will increase your lifespan.”

Her music had become a compass in the confusion of war—a reminder of dignity, restraint, and the humanity that conflict strives to erase. For Viviana, the soldier’s visit was powerful confirmation that even in the darkest times, art can pull fighters back from the edge, guiding them toward compassion and respect for human life.

Recognition for Women’s Leadership

This powerful legacy was formally recognized at the 5th Derik Cultural Festival at the University of Juba, where Viviana Nyachan was honored as a leading figure in the contemporary music scene.

She was speaking at the festival on Thursday, November 20, 2025, as part of an event marking a significant moment of recognition for women’s leadership in South Sudan.

Nyachan was among four distinguished women celebrated at this year’s event for their influential contributions to the country’s education, diplomacy, arts, and media sectors. The awards highlighted their enduring impact and dedication to shaping the nation’s institutional and cultural landscape.

Sharing the spotlight with Nyachan were three other icons of South Sudanese excellence: Prof. Dr. Julia Duany, honored as a trailblazer in education; Selwa Gabriel, a pioneering diplomat known for her service to the nation; Majori Elinana, a groundbreaking artist acknowledged for her influential career in drama and broadcasting.

