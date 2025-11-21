NEC refutes online ‘fake news’ about recruitment; warns public of scam

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, November 21, George Lemi Yata denied that the Commission has opened any job application process.

“I just wanted to refute the online fake news about the recruitment pattern opened by the Election Commission,” Spokesperson Yata stated.

He confirmed that the NEC has not initiated any hiring procedures, condemning the fraudulent activity as an attempt by unknown actors to “scam the innocent people of South Sudan with their little money.”

Mr. Yata emphasized that any legitimate recruitment drive by the Commission would be widely and transparently publicized through official channels to prevent citizens from falling victim to scams.

“Should there be any recruitment process, we will advertise it in the newspapers, official gazettes, the radio station, and it will be advertised on the Election Commission website,” Yata said, specifying the official address as www.nec.gov.ss.

He concluded by urging the public to disregard any current information circulating online, reiterating, “What is going online, I completely refute it as a fake and a scam.”