24th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Tambura bloodshed: 17 killed in armed clashes

Tambura bloodshed: 17 killed in armed clashes

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

A street in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State [Photo credit: The New Humanitarian]

Tambura County Commissiner has reported that 17 people, including three civilians, were killed early this week following internal clashes among SPLA-IO forces over whether to join the unity government.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, Commissioner Mathew Mabenge said the fighting took place in the Zangia and Sinakpuro areas of Tambura.

Mabenge said that the fighting erupted when a delegation from Juba arrived to receive SPLA-IO members who had expressed willingness to surrender to the government.

According to him, among the dead were 12 SPLA-IO fighters, two government soldiers, and three civilians.

“The forces loyal to former governor Alfred Futuyo began looting, shooting, and committing acts of violence. To contain the situation, I ordered our forces to intervene. In the resulting exchange of fire, 12 SPLA-IO soldiers, two government soldiers, and three civilians were killed. Most of the IO loyalists were displaced to Duma,” he said.

He added that while organized forces have managed to regain control of the situation although the violence has further worsened the humanitarian crisis.

He said that thousands of residents have fled their homes Duma area—located about 17 miles along the Tambura–Wau road, due to ongoing insecurity.

The Tambura violence erupted in 2021 and left an estimated 440 civilians dead and displaced thousands according to the United Nations and human rights investigators.

Those earlier incidents were largely linked to ethnic conflict between the native communities, rather than disputes over political integration.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July 1

Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July

Published July 21, 2025

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants 2

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants

Published July 22, 2025

Upper Nile denies relocation of Makal County HQ from Malakal to Wau Shilluk 3

Upper Nile denies relocation of Makal County HQ from Malakal to Wau Shilluk

Published July 19, 2025

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July 4

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July

Published July 22, 2025

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2 5

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published 9 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Logging scandal: two Kajokeji officials arrested for issuing permits in violation of ban

Published 3 hours ago

Tambura bloodshed: 17 killed in armed clashes

Published 4 hours ago

Aweil court jails 8 teachers for ‘creating insecurity’ after call to sack education DG

Published 4 hours ago

Tore community decry worsening security, lack of services

Published 7 hours ago

Pibor Chief Gola: Let us unite as people of peace and purpose

Published 8 hours ago

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.