9th July 2025
Home  |  Governance | News   |   'Let us rise in unity' – Kiir appeals in Independence message

‘Let us rise in unity’ – Kiir appeals in Independence message

Author : | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir - Credit: Office of the President

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has called for unity and reconciliation in his message to the nation on the occasion of the 14th independence anniversary.

In a speech to the media on Wednesday, Kiir appealed all citizens to unite and celebrate the Independence Day with pride and in remembrance of the heroes who for the liberation of the country.

“Let us rise in unity, because when South Sudan stands united, no force on earth can bring us down,” he said.

The president also expressed gratitude to the people for the patience and support the government as it implements the 2018 peace deal which has been dragging, leading to several extensions.

He also appealed for reconciliation and for respect of the different cultures to allow and defend the country’s freedom.

“Do not let anything or anyone divide you again. We must continue to love one another and to respect our cultures, to celebrate our heritage, and to fight for the freedom of every single Jenubi. Continue to lead with your hearts,” he said.

The head of state said his administration will uphold ceasefire and complete the unification of forces as required in 2018 peace agreement.

“Peace is and will always be our foundation. I keep my promise to you. My government is committed to full ceasefire across the country.

“No gun shall silence the voice of peace. We will continue to secure the communities and protect every citizen, regardless of where they live. Our people deserve to live without fear,” he added.

South Sudan became the world’s newest country on July 9, 2011, following decades of conflict with Sudan.

On that historic day, thousands took to the streets of Juba and other towns, waving flags and chanting “freedom.”

However, years of conflict and instability have since dampened the celebratory spirit, with national Independence Day celebrations largely subdued in the capital in recent years.

The celebration is muted in Juba as has been the case in previous years following the outbreak of the civil war.

In 2022, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Communication, Michael Makuei Lueth, announced that the government would not hold any public gatherings to celebrate Independence Day, citing a lack of funds.

