29th July 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   MP says long-delayed land policy to be passed soon

MP says long-delayed land policy to be passed soon

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

National parliament building, Juba South Sudan. | File photo.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure, Ambrose Lomin says he expects the long-awaited land policy to be passed, warning that history will judge those who block land reforms.

With the land policy now in its second reading, Lomin says next week will be critical.

Lomin said the Speaker of Parliament has been pressing hard for action on the land policy, and that he was determined not to repeat the mistakes of lawmakers who left key policies untouched for years.

“It’s a matter of some days. Either we pass a good policy or a bad policy. Then history will be counting on me and the ministry, plus Robin Lodu, who is the chairperson of the commission,” he said.

Lomin who spoke to Eye Radio on Tuesdady, on the sideline of the public lecture on land policy, said  that absence of clear land laws since independence has fueled land grabbing and mistrust, with some communities fearing their land rights will be taken away once legislation is passed.

“I don’t want to be like the other colleagues whose policy was in their table for 14 years. Even though we talk much more at the end of the day, the general conclusion is centered on the absence of the law that is not being passed,” he said.

Lomin said that there a disconnect between the draft policy and what people believe.

According to him, while the constitution defines land ownership at the national level, many still believe land belongs to communities, a view carried over from the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 20025.

He called on lawmakers and citizens to revisit laws and policies critically and not emotionally to avoid worsening the country’s land quarrels.

“We need to revisit what we pass as policies, or as laws of this country, so that we don’t hit ourselves somewhere,” he added

The national land policy, once passed, is expected to provide the legal foundation for resolving disputes, improving registration, and protecting both public and community land.

Lawmakers are set to review the document again next week.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2 1

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published July 24, 2025

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal 2

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal

Published July 25, 2025

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement 3

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement

Published July 23, 2025

Finance Minister: non-oil revenue still ‘very low’ despite over SSP 100 billion collected in two weeks 4

Finance Minister: non-oil revenue still ‘very low’ despite over SSP 100 billion collected in two weeks

Published July 23, 2025

Lifestyle diseases leading cause of early deaths in South Sudan-experts 5

Lifestyle diseases leading cause of early deaths in South Sudan-experts

Published July 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmaker urges parliament action on insecurity

Published 7 hours ago

MP says long-delayed land policy to be passed soon

Published 7 hours ago

Five killed in Abyei cattle raid

Published 8 hours ago

Tanzania bans foreigners from small businesses to protect local entrepreneurs

Published 8 hours ago

RJMEC raises concern over slow peace implementation

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.