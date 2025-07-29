MP says long-delayed land policy to be passed soon

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure, Ambrose Lomin says he expects the long-awaited land policy to be passed, warning that history will judge those who block land reforms.

With the land policy now in its second reading, Lomin says next week will be critical.

Lomin said the Speaker of Parliament has been pressing hard for action on the land policy, and that he was determined not to repeat the mistakes of lawmakers who left key policies untouched for years.

“It’s a matter of some days. Either we pass a good policy or a bad policy. Then history will be counting on me and the ministry, plus Robin Lodu, who is the chairperson of the commission,” he said.

Lomin who spoke to Eye Radio on Tuesdady, on the sideline of the public lecture on land policy, said that absence of clear land laws since independence has fueled land grabbing and mistrust, with some communities fearing their land rights will be taken away once legislation is passed.

“I don’t want to be like the other colleagues whose policy was in their table for 14 years. Even though we talk much more at the end of the day, the general conclusion is centered on the absence of the law that is not being passed,” he said.

Lomin said that there a disconnect between the draft policy and what people believe.

According to him, while the constitution defines land ownership at the national level, many still believe land belongs to communities, a view carried over from the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 20025.

He called on lawmakers and citizens to revisit laws and policies critically and not emotionally to avoid worsening the country’s land quarrels.

“We need to revisit what we pass as policies, or as laws of this country, so that we don’t hit ourselves somewhere,” he added

The national land policy, once passed, is expected to provide the legal foundation for resolving disputes, improving registration, and protecting both public and community land.

Lawmakers are set to review the document again next week.

