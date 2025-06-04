Lakes State launches pneumonia vaccination for under-fives

Lakes State, in collaboration with health partners, has launched a mass pneumonia vaccination campaign targeting 2,651 children under the age of five to protect them against the illness.

The Director General of Health in Lakes State, Maker Malok Machut, who officiated the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, said the campaign will be conducted simultaneously across eight counties in Lakes State as part of a nationwide effort.

“The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine is part of the national immunization program supported by WHO and UNICEF, designed to vaccinate children aged 1 to 5 years,” said Maker Malok.

“This vaccine is new, secured by the National Ministry of Health in collaboration with our partners, and is now being distributed to 10 states and 3 administrative areas.”

He urged the community and government officials to raise awareness about the vaccine during the launch.

“This vaccine is effective in reducing complications and hospitalizations caused by pneumococcal diseases,” he added.

Pneumonia remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in South Sudan.

Maker Malok revealed an alarming statistic from last year, saying that from January to December 2024, 5,180 children under five were diagnosed with pneumonia in various health facilities across Lakes State.

Of these, 83 died.

“This disease is serious and requires urgent treatment as outlined by the National Ministry of Health and partners,” he said. “Our goal is to reduce both mortality and severe illness among children by vaccinating them promptly.”

He urged parents and caregivers to bring their children aged 1 to 5 years to vaccination centres to prevent these preventable deaths.

Dr. Jiel Jiel, WHO representative, commended the collaborative effort and leadership demonstrated in the campaign. “We deeply appreciate the support of government and community leaders, including church officials.”

“WHO will continue to work alongside the Ministry of Health and partners to strengthen vaccination programs and increase coverage to protect children across South Sudan.”

Dr. Juma Santino Deng Maguk, EPI Manager at Lakes State Ministry of Health, described the launch as a significant milestone for child health management and disease prevention.

“This is a breakthrough for children’s health, providing relief for parents, caregivers, and healthcare workers alike.”

The campaign will cover all counties in Lakes State, as 390 vaccination team members, organized in groups of four, are being deployed to ensure full coverage.

