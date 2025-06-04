South Sudan orders return of more contaminated grains

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards has returned two trucks carrying imported sorghum infested with live insects and three trucks of maize flour contaminated with high levels of aflatoxin to their place of origin.

In a post shared on their page on Facebook, SSNBS reiterated its call to all importers, partners, stakeholders, and the general public to adhere strictly to national quality and safety regulations.

The office stated that their mandate is to ensure that only safe, high-quality, and standard-compliant products enter the South Sudanese market.

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards returned several trucks carrying substandard goods to their countries of origin between January and May 2025.

According to officials, the goods were intercepted at the Nimule border point during routine inspections aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring product quality.

The SSNBS expressed its strong commitment to preventing harmful or non-compliant products from entering South Sudan’s markets by ensuring continuous inspections.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter