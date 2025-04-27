Lakes State launches 10-day measles vaccination campaign for 300,000 children

Lakes State has officially launched a 10-day measles vaccination campaign aimed at vaccinating 297,867 children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.

This initiative comes in response to the rising number of measles cases reported in Rumbek Center, Wulu, Rumbek East, and Cueibet counties, with a total of 72 confirmed cases.

Dr. Maker Malok Chieny, Director General of the State Ministry of Health, addressed the public during the launch, emphasizing that the measles outbreak has become a significant public health concern.

“We have seen a rising number of cases in the first four months of 2025, particularly in various counties,” he said. “So far, we have registered 32 cases in Rumbek East, 27 in Rumbek Central, 12 in Cueibet, and 1 in Wulu County, specifically from the Makundi area, where a sample was collected and we are awaiting the results.”

Dr. Chieny clarified that the vaccination campaign specifically targets children aged 6 months to 5 years, excluding adults.

He explained that while vaccines are available, some cases are still being reported, with many children suffering severe complications such as pneumonia, blindness, and other health risks.

“We aim to vaccinate 297,867 children under 5 years of age. We have enough vaccines to cover this number, with over 350,000 doses available,” he stated. “We will not run out of vaccines, and we plan to ensure all targeted children are vaccinated.”

Dr. Chieny also urged the national Ministry of Health to increase the number of vaccination teams to ensure comprehensive coverage across all communities.

“With commitment from the State Ministry of Health and our partners, I believe we will succeed in eradicating measles in Lakes State, just as other countries have done.”

Poth Majak Daljang, Minister of Agriculture and government representative, also expressed his support for the campaign, praising the Ministry of Health and partners for their timely efforts.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Health and our partners for bringing this important campaign at a time when the rainy season is approaching, and cases are increasing,” he said.

“This is a free vaccination campaign. We encourage all parents to bring their children to the designated vaccination centers.”

Minister Daljang reassured the public about the safety of vaccination teams. “As a government, we will ensure that health workers are protected and safe across all counties,” he said.

He also extended his gratitude to UNICEF for supplying the vaccines, recognizing the organization’s continuous support for South Sudan’s health initiatives.

“We urge other partners to continue their support, as there are still many outbreaks, and we face challenges in staffing health workers.”

UNICEF Health Officer Dr. Kawa Koul Tong reiterated UNICEF’s commitment to supporting the Ministry of Health in delivering essential health services, particularly focusing on improving primary healthcare.

“The measles vaccination campaign is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that every child receives the necessary vaccines,” she said. “Measles is a deadly disease that primarily affects children, and we must ensure that no child is left behind during this campaign.”

Dr. Tong also emphasized the importance of collaboration to ensure the success of the campaign. “We need to work together—county medical officers, the Ministry of Health, and communities—to reach every child in this vaccination drive.”

Alier Abel Garang, Data Manager for EPI (WHO) in Lakes State, acknowledged the joint efforts of the national and state Ministries of Health, as well as frontline health workers and implementing partners.

“This campaign is the result of dedicated teamwork between the government, WHO, Gavi, UNICEF, and other partners,” he said.

“Surveillance and monitoring show that routine measles vaccination coverage remains low in many areas, leading to continued outbreaks. We must address this gap to protect our communities.”

He concluded with a call to action: “Let us move forward with energy, unity, and purpose. Together, we can ensure that this campaign reaches every child, every family, and every community in need.”

With the support of health officials, international partners, and the local community, Lakes State aims to significantly reduce measles cases and protect children from this preventable disease.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter