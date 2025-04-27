KRA to auction South Sudan cargo, including UN shipments

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has issued a notice stating that millions of shillings worth of goods destined for South Sudan will be auctioned, including United Nations shipments

According to the Kenya Media report, the goods, currently held at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Nairobi, include critical construction materials, electrical components, food items, and other consumer goods essential for businesses in South Sudan.

Auction Date Set for May 5–9, 2025

According to the notice issued on March 17, under Section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA 2004), the goods will be deemed abandoned and sold through a public auction.

The auction is scheduled to take place online from May 5 to May 9, 2025.

The auction will be held via the KRA’s iBid portal, with interested buyers having the opportunity to view the cargo on April 30 and May 2, 2025.

Goods at Risk of Being Auctioned

The affected shipments, which consist of various consignments under multiple lot numbers, were imported using different vessels but have yet to be cleared.

The goods are primarily for South Sudan, and include a variety of essential materials needed for infrastructure projects and business operations. Here’s a detailed list of the goods at risk of being auctioned:

Construction and Infrastructure Materials:

1,549 packages of automotive lubricants, grease, and packaging materials.

Greater Pioneer Operating Company has multiple shipments of API Class “G” Oil Well Cement, essential for oil and gas drilling.

Dar Petroleum Operating Company has 453 packages of prefabricated houses, including greenhouses and cold rooms.

GSB Solar Middle East Jubs has 460 packages of wood chips for particle boards and non-concrete structures.

Softcare Kenya Company Limited has 264 kgs of non-woven fabrics used in making medical and hygiene products.

Rafale General Trading Company has 1,268 kgs of black wire rubber granules.

Consumer Goods and Food Products:

Cigarettes: Afrah Tobacco Cigarettes Factory has two shipments, each containing 1,915 packages of cigarettes.

Sugar: Narus General Trading Company Limited has consignments of 540 bags of Brazilian brown sugar.

Tableware and Kitchenware: Ayuet General Trading Company Limited has 2,622 packages of tableware and kitchenware, including plastic utensils.

Electrical and Lighting Equipment:

Teang For Trading Investment Limited has a shipment containing 110 microphones, printers, electronic devices, and other mixed electrical items.

MJS Royal Commercial Limited has 165 packages of LED lamps.

8 packages of electrical apparatus for switching and protecting circuits, meant for Greater Pioneer Operating Company.

Second-Hand Clothing:

349 packages of used clothing imported by Bessa Showroom for Trading and Investment.

Religious and Nutritional Supplies:

New Life Ministry has 40 packages of protein concentrates (Mama Pack Mix) among the goods held by KRA.

Action Required by Importers

The Kenya Revenue Authority urges importers and business owners to clear their goods and settle any outstanding taxes or documentation issues to avoid these valuable consignments being auctioned.

The goods listed here are only a portion of those up for auction.

For a complete list of the goods and more details on the auction process, businesses and interested parties should visit the KRA website or the iBid portal at https://ibid.kra.go.ke.

