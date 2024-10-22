SSFA unveils squad for Africa Nations Championship Qualifier matches

The South Sudan national football team has unveiled a 33-player provisional squad in preparation for their crucial CHAN 2024 qualifier against Kenya on October 27th.

The announcement was made by the head coach, marking a significant step as the country gears up for the much-anticipated first leg at Juba National Stadium.

The provisional squad features a mix of talent, with 4 goalkeepers including Juma Jenaro –El-Merriekh SC Bentiu , Godwill Yugusuk – from Jamus Jamus SC , Nicolas Madeng – of Zalan FC and Machakos Marko – from El-Huriya FC

The squad consist of 10 defenders led by right back Rehan Angier from Munuki FC, Oman Mobil of Malakia FC and left back Wani Ivan of El-Merriekh SC Bentiu

The 8 midfielders include Jospeh Malish , Sunday peter and Chol Peter , and an impressive tally of 11 attackers led by Youhanna Paulino , Makueth Wol and Allan Museven – of Nyakurón FC among others

The diversity in the forward line reflects the coach’s strategy to bring attacking firepower as they seek a strong result at home.

The team will resume their training this afternoon at Juba National Stadium as they focus on sharpening tactics and conditioning ahead of the big game.

With only a few days left, preparations are in full swing to ensure the Bright Stars are ready to make their mark.

The CHAN qualifiers, reserved exclusively for players active in their respective domestic leagues, provide a crucial platform for South Sudan’s local talents to shine on the continental stage.

The selected squad offers a blend of experienced players and rising stars, raising expectations among fans and analysts alike.

As the countdown to the match begins, all eyes will be on Juba as the team intensifies its preparations.

