3rd June 2025
Central Bank strengthens staff capacity for digital payment rollout

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 10 hours ago

Bank of South Sudan headquarters in Jebel, Juba. (Photo: Eye Radio).

A senior official at the Bank of South Sudan says clients will soon conduct digital transactions using scanners, following a five-day training on the National Instant Payment Systems (NIPS) to modernize the country’s payment infrastructure.

The initiative also covers core components such as the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Automated Clearing House (ACH), Instant Fund Transfer (IFT), and the Central Securities Depository.

According to a statement from the Central Bank’s press unit, the training brings together representatives from commercial banks, financial institutions, and other key stakeholders to deepen their knowledge of the NIPS platform.

The initiative also covers core components such as the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Automated Clearing House (ACH), Instant Fund Transfer (IFT), and the Central Securities Depository.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop on Monday, June 2, the Director of the National Payment Systems, David Akum Sabah-Kher, highlighted the transformative potential of the digital system.

“In a matter of weeks or months, clients will no longer need to travel to the Central Bank, use excessive fuel, or carry physical checks, which pose security risks,” he said. “Transactions will be done digitally using scanners from any location.”

Sabah-Kher emphasized that participants in the workshop will also serve as trainers within their respective institutions to support broader implementation of the system.

Also present at the event was the Bank’s Director of Communication and Public Relations, Mr. Nikodemos Majok Arou, along with other technical staff.

Launched in 2019, the NIPS initiative has achieved several milestones, including the establishment of a legal framework for the South Sudan Integrated Payment System and the formation of a specialized department within the Bank of South Sudan to oversee its operations.

The Central Bank says the modernization of payment infrastructure is part of a broader effort to enhance financial inclusion, security, and economic efficiency in the country.

