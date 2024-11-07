Kiir sacks Unity State officials, including US-sanctioned commissioner

President Salva Kiir relieved and replaced six Unity State ministers, some lawmakers and three commissioners including one that was sanctioned by the US and UK governments for alleged human rights violation.

In a Republican Decree on Wednesday, Kiir removed the Minister of Local Governance and Law Enforcement Agencies William Dak Kuoch, replaced him with Toch Jiedor Turuok.

He kicked out the Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, Christine Kubai Koam who was succeeded by Wiech Lok Jakok, and changed the Minister of Information and Communication David Gai Jiechjor with Gatwech Bipal Both.

Meanwhile, the president sacked Gatluak Gatwech, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, and named Geng Kuony Kuok as his successor, while Angelina Nyakuoth Jany, the Minister of Cooperative and Rural Development was removed and replaced with Wol Chan Ruai.

President Kiir removed Minister of Roads and Bridges Michael Mathiang Dak and chose Bayak Ruai Wer. He then appointed Stephen Kueina Gatjiek as Minister of Land, Housing and Public Utilities to replace Lam Tunguar, who landed a national government position in September.

President Kiir sacked three commissioners including Luka Chierey Riek, the Commissioner of Mayom County and replaced him with James Liyliy Kuol.

Guit County Commissioner Kawai Chany Bol was also relieved and replaced by Simon Diu Goa, while a member of the state Anti-Corruption Commission Nya-dictor Bapiny Manytuil appointed by the South Sudan Opposition Alliance has been replaced with Tor Nyaak Manytuil.

Gordon Koang Biel Chang, the Commissioner of Koch County was fired and replaced with David Gatmai Wal. Mr. Biel was sanctioned by the US Department of Treasury in December 2023 along with former Mayendit County Gatluak Nyang Hoth and the former Unity State governor Joseph Mantiel for alleged atrocities against civilians in 2022.

This came after a UN investigation revealed that between February and April 2022, government-aligned forces and allied militias under Biel and Hoth’s command were responsible for systematic rape, often accompanied by other human rights violations, perpetrated against women and girls during armed attacks in Leer County.

The UN said the armed groups used sexual slavery, including rape and gang rape, of abducted women and girls as an incentive and reward for combatants.

In December 2022, the British government sanctioned the commissioners of Koch and Mayendit counties over alleged role in conflict-related sexual violence in the oil-rich state.

In a press statement on December 9, London announced targeted sanctions on people believed to have been involved in the perpetration of sexual violence – an abominable act prohibited by international law.

The sanctioned officials have repeatedly denied the allegations against them.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kenyan court sentences two to 35 years for murder of Ugandan Olympian Previous Post