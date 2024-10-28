Abyei government criticizes chiefs’ protest for self-governance

In a bold move on Sunday, October 27, 2024, chiefs from the nine Dinka Ngok chiefdoms presented a memorandum demanding autonomy for the Abyei region.

Paramount Chief Bulbek Denq Kuol handed over the self-governance proposal to a representative from the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

The demonstration took place in Abyei, drawing participation from youth, women, and members of the legislative council.

Protesters echoed calls for autonomy, a proposal initially suggested by Dr. Francis Mading Deng two years ago in response to hostilities from neighboring communities in both South Sudan and Sudan.

According to Chief Kuol, the memorandum is intended to enhance the region’s safety and well-being, not to oppose the state of South Sudan.

“We seek nothing but security and stability for a region that has endured death, homelessness, and constant displacement,” Chief Kuol stated.

After receiving the memorandum, the UNISFA representative assured the protesters that he would relay their demands to higher authorities.

However, the Minister of Information for the Abyei administrative area, Bulis Aguar, dismissed the protest as insignificant, characterizing it as a reflection of a small faction.

“This protest, led by Chief Bulbek Deng Kuol, is meaningless,” Aguar asserted.

“For autonomy to be realized, it must come from both South Sudan and Sudan. We view this step as an attempt to create instability in the region.”

The memorandum, signed by the chiefs and presented in front of UNISFA representatives, called for a transitional self-government to ensure the security and stability of Abyei.