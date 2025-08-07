Kiir relieves Water Minister Pal Mai Deng

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has relieved Pal Mai Deng from his position as Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation.

The decision was announced in a presidential decree read on the state-run SSBC on Wednesday evening.

Deng, a member of the opposition group SPLM-IO, reportedly fled Juba in March after the detention of several opposition leaders, including First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny. The arrests followed clashes that broke out in Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

In a separate decree, President Kiir appointed James Mawich Makuach as the new Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation. Makuach also belongs to the SPLM-IO.

The decrees did not give reasons for the changes.

However, the reshuffle comes just days after the interim chairman of SPLM-IO, Stepen Par Kuol, renewed calls for the release of Dr. Machar and other members of the group detained during the Nasir conflict.

“(SPLM-IO) reiterates the call for unconditional release of the substantive SPLM-IO Chairman Dr. Riek Machar Teny and all other detainees or arraign them before a competent and impartial court of law if there is incriminating evidence against them,” the statement read in part.

Kuol also raised concerns over the delay in implementing the security arrangements and other key parts of the peace agreement.

“[SPLM-IO] urges the leadership of the High-Level Committee and NTC to expedite the activation of the Mechanisms charged with implementation of the R-ARCSS, especially the Security Mechanisms to fast-track the completion of chapter II of the agreement,” the statement added.

The SPLM-IO also condemned aerial attacks on civilian areas and called for respect for the permanent ceasefire. The group urged all parties to prioritize dialogue and confidence-building efforts.

It further appealed to peace partners, stakeholders, and the international community to help address the ongoing delays affecting the full implementation of the peace deal.

In addition, the group urged the government to support institutions responsible for organizing free, fair, and credible elections in December 2026.

