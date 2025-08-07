Central Equatoria condemns Mogiri attack, calls killings regrettable

The Government of Central Equatoria State has condemned the killing of nine people, six civilians and three soldiers, in an attack on cattle traders in Mogiri Boma, Mangalla Payam. The authorities described the incident as regrettable and extended condolences to the affected families.



On Tuesday evening, unidentified gunmen attacked a cattle camp belonging to traders, including some from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, killing eight people, according to Jacob Werchum Juok, the Minister of Information in Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

In a statement dated August 6, Angelo Daya, the State Security Advisor said the number of deaths has now risen to nine.

Daya said the state Governor has resolved to engage constructively with the Chief Administrator of the Pibor Administrative Area and the Government of Jonglei State to pursue lasting and peaceful solutions to the ongoing insecurity.

He said the attack serves as a reminder of the urgent need for unified efforts to achieve sustainable peace and foster mutual coexistence among our communities.

Leon Abe Brown, State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, condemned the violence and appealed to the youth and broader community members to exercise restraint and avoid resorting to vigilante justice.

He stressed the critical importance of peaceful dialogue and upholding the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon extended his condolences to the people of the Pibor Administrative Area and urged all neighboring counties to refrain from actions that escalate insecurity in the region.

He reassured the public of Juba County’s firm commitment to addressing the root causes of violence and implementing measures to prevent recurrence.

Ezbon also urged the raider to return all the raided cattle to their rightful owners, for restoring trust and achieving lasting peace depends on justice and mutual respect.

Luka Alan, a youth leader from Pibor, appealed to the Government of Central Equatoria State to strengthen protection mechanisms for vulnerable communities during this challenging time.

