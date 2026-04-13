Kiir relieves Marina Ayen Gregory, appoints Anok Ayang Mayardit as office manager

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has relieved Marina Ayen Mayen and appointed Anok Ayang Mayardit as the new Office Manager in his office.

The appointment was announced on 13 April 2026, when President Kiir met and welcomed the new Office Manager at State House, directing her to perform her duties with diligence and professionalism.

In a brief statement, President Kiir said the new appointee should “carry out her duty diligently and with professionalism” as she assumes the role.

The change is described as part of routine administrative adjustments within the Office of the President, although no official reason was given for the replacement of Marina Ayen Mayen.

Anok Ayang Mayardit is now expected to oversee administrative coordination within the presidential office.