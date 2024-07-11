11th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Kiir dumps Engineers Awow, Bennard among others

Kiir dumps Engineers Awow, Bennard among others

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

President Salva Kiir delivering his Christmas message on 24th December 2023 - Credit: PPU

President Salva Kiir has sacked five government officials including the Minister of Finance Awow Daniel Chuang and the Managing Director of the state-run Petroleum Cooperation, NilePet Eng Bennard Amour Makeny.

In Republican Decrees read on the national TV, SSBC Wednesday evening, Kiir relieved Health Ministry Undersecretary, Ader Machar; Petroleum Ministry Undersecretary, William Anyang Deng and Advisor Mohamed Benjamin Lino.

In another decree, Kiir appointed Marial Dongring as the new Finance Minister, Eng. Mohamed Lino Benjamin as the new NilePet Managing Director; Harriet Pasquale as Health Ministry Undersecretary and Dr Chol Deng as the Undersecretary Petroleum Ministry.

Ex Finance Minister Awow had served since March 15th this year when he replaced his predecessor Dr Barnaba Baak Chol.

His sacking comes after the Council of Ministers rejected a draft fiscal budget he presented to the cabinet on Friday.

Institution like Nilepet has had tension after the leadership cut the employees salaries by 50 percent as the staff threatened to strike against the move.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’ 1

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted 2

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted

Published Friday, July 5, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 3

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa 4

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Confusion surrounds South Sudan election date 5

Confusion surrounds South Sudan election date

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

30 killed in South Sudan-Ethiopia border raids since January: Official

Published 21 mins ago

Ugandan Tiktoker jailed for six years for insulting Museveni and family

Published 2 hours ago

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD

Published 3 hours ago

Governor Futuyo suspends logging, land allotment activities in Yambio

Published 4 hours ago

MSF suspends aid delivery to major hospital in Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir dumps Engineers Awow, Bennard among others

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!