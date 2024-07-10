Govt distributes Saudi Arabia-donated food to Juba IDPs

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission on Wednesday distributed food items to displaced persons at the Protection of Civilians’ Site (POC3) three in Juba.

The relief food of 7000 bags was donated by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Monday and received by the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry and South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

The donation of 500 sacks of wheat flour and 500 boxes containing 5kgs of sugar, 3kgs of lentil, salt, macaroni, 3 litters of cooking oil targeted 900 IDP households.

Saudi Arabia pledged to bring more to support vulnerable people in South Sudan particularly in Upper Nile and Greater Bahr el Ghazal states.

Gatwech Peter Kulang who is the Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission said; “With this little food we brought, we shared it with the vulnerable. We will go to other camp about 13 of them.

“Those who need food are already identified and they should be going to their locations, base or where they are living because the food is not enough,” he said

Mr Kulang added that the initiative is part of South Sudan Action Plan for the return and integration of the IDPs towards achieving durable solution.

“This POC can be relocated, they can be integrated based on the South Sudan Action Plan for return, integration and recovery so that whoever will go to his hometown will be supported with the packages of assistance where they can work by themselves.

He encouraged the IDPs to return home and cultivate to support themselves.

“It is for our people to go back to their homes, to their home state so that they can cultivate. We will support them with only tools that can support them.”

Meanwhile, the RRC Chairperson appealed to donors and friends of South Sudan to continue supporting South Sudanese communities with relief assistance.

