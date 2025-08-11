Kenya’s former Deputy accuses President Ruto of arming Sudan’s RSF

Kenya’s former Deputy President has accused President William Ruto of supplying weapons to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.

Rigathi Gachagua alleges that these weapons have been used by the RSF in attacks that have killed women and children. He claims that President Ruto and RSF leader Hemeti have business ties.

On Saturday, Gachagua was ordered to record a statement in which he asserted that President William Ruto’s administration has ties to terrorist organisations.

According to Kenyan diaspora media reports, Gachagu maintains that he owes no explanation to the Kenyan government over the terrorism allegations.

The leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) claimed that Ruto met with three Al-Shabaab militia members at night to talk “business” during his current U.S. tour.

He has also connected the funding of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to the head of state.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen took note of the comments and insisted that Gachagua make a statement to the police upon his return to Kenya.

“We can not help in any investigations because the Kenyan government has not initiated any investigations against William Ruto. The people who have initiated the investigation are the American Senate, so if there is a need for us to help in investigations, we will help the American Senate, not the Kenyan government,” Gachagua responded on Saturday.

Kenya is unable to conduct an impartial investigation of Ruto since police officers report to him, according to Gachagua.

The former deputy president proceeded to warn Kithure Kindiki, his replacement, against what he termed as “selling fear to him.”

Gachagua declared that he is prepared to assist the U.S. government in investigating Kenya’s activities with Al-Shabaab and RSF.

The US Senate is looking into Kenyan politicians’ ties to RSF and Al-Shabaab in an effort to deprive Kenya of its status as a significant non-NATO ally.

Senator Jim Risch of Idaho is spearheading the effort to reevaluate Kenya’s status because of its trading ties with China and its ties to terrorism.

