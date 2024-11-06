Kenyan President William Ruto arrives in Juba

Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday morning arrived in Juba to engage with his Counterpart Salva Kiir on the Tumaini Initiative and infrastructure development project, LAPSSET among others

In his Facebook page on Tuesday, Mr Ruto confirmed he would meet President Salva Kiir Mayardit in an engagement he said will lead towards the final signature and implementation of the Tumaini Initiative.

On Tuesday, he held an engagement with opposition parties’ representatives to the Tumaini Initiative in Nairobi.

According to the Kenyan President, the parties compromising the government and opposition groups have confirmed their readiness to sign the Tumaini Consensus in what he describes as the product of sustained inclusive negotiations.

Last month, the Chief Mediator of the Kenya-led peace negotiations between South Sudan government and opposition groups – Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Lazarus Sumbeiywo – told The East African newspaper that parties would sign the final agreement in November 2024.

He said the Tumaini Initiative already completed nine protocols on key agenda items and will finalize the pending.

Sumbeiywo, who also mediated the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement that guaranteed South Sudan’s path to independence, assured that the current peace negotiations have not collapsed.

The unity government and opposition alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders, kicked off negotiations in May 2024 to bring about lasting peace incorporating all the holdout groups that have not signed the 2018 peace deal.

