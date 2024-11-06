Mr. Yakani urges Kiir, Ruto to complete Tumaini Initiative

Activist Edmund Yakani says he hopes President Salva Kiir and William Ruto will make decision that ensures the completion of Tumaini peace process in a successful manner.

Yakani has also accused some leaders in the unity government of working against the Tumaini peace initiative.

Without mentioning their names – Edmond Yakani, the executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – says the officials are now on regional advocacy to derail the initiative.

He emphasized that the Tumaini initiative is neither intended to replace the revitalized peace agreement nor create new government under the 2018 peace pact.

“We are aware that some leaders in the incumbent government have taken an initiative of fighting Tumaini peace initiative simply because of a fear for losing positions.

“Though they say there are contradictions against the R-ARCSS, those contradictions could have been sorted out on the mediation table without withdrawal and without creating jeopardy or contradiction to the Tumaini, or suspending the process of Tumaini.

Yakani called on President Kiir and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto to end their meeting in Juba today with a positive outcome on Tumaini initiative.

“We hope that President William Ruto and President Salva Kiir will make decisions that mainly aimed at completion of Tumaini peace process, in a successful manner, in a manner that the interest of the citizens of South Sudan is above the interest of any political leaders of any capacity.

The two leaders are expected to discuss in Juba Wednesday the Tumaini Initiative that is reportedly due for signature this month.

The Heads-of-State will then hold another on bilateral ties between the two neighboring nations.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter