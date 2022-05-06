Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action

This came after the Ministry of foreign affairs on Thursday summoned and handed a protest letter to Kenyan Ambassador in Juba over Dr. Biar alcohol remarks on President Kiir.

A statement by the Kenyan Ambassador, Samuel Nandwa has assured the South Sudan the matter will be forwarded to the Kenyan media regulatory body for appropriate action.

During the show, Dr. Biar alleged that President Salva Kiir could not address mourners in Kenya last weekend because he had “a hangover”.

Kiir traveled to Nairobi on April 28 to eulogize Kibaki, whose state funeral was attended by thousands of mourners the following day.

The service was also attended by other dignitaries – including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde, and Tanzania’s vice president, Philip Isdor Mpango.

Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro addressed the mourners on behalf of President Kiir, after Kenyan President announced that his counterpart could not speak because he had developed a “sore throat”.

Ambassador Nandwa says although Kenya upholds freedom of the press, it do not condone such statements or utterances.

“I representing Kenya have learned with displeasure the statement made by one Peter Biar Ajak, a South Sudanese on a Kenyan television where by this Peter Biar Ajak remarks against the head of state of the republic of South Sudan,” Kenyan diplomat said.

“Although Kenya upholds freedom of the press, we do not condone such statements or utterances at all.

“Kenya has an independent media regulatory to whom this matter will be forwarded for appropriate action and we are sure action will be taken appropriately.”

The Kenyan Ambassador says on behalf of Kenya, he regretted the remarks byDr. Biar.

“I wish on behalf of Kenya to regret the remark made against the head of state of the republic of South Sudan on a Kenyan television,” Ambassador Nandwa said.

For his part, the Director for African desk at the Foreign Affairs ministry, Dominic Gum says Dr. Biar remarks was uncalled for.

Speaking after handing the two pages formal protest letter to the Kenyan Ambassador in Juba, Gum says it was unfortunate that KTN and NTV that are licensed by the Kenyan government can allow their platforms be used to offend a sitting president.

Gum urges Kenyan government to address the issue with urgency, warning it would create a diplomatic row between the two countries.

“This summons is to serve the Kenyan Ambassador with a formal protest against what happened in Kenya because our president was officially invited by his Kenyan counterpart the president of the Republic of Kenya to attend the state funeral of the late former president Mwai Kibaki,” Gum said.

“We were not expecting something of such a kind to happen in Kenya. Though we know there is the freedom of speech but that cannot reach a state where a South Sudanese activist who is against the government can be allowed in Kenya to insult His Excellency the president of the Republic of South Sudan.

“This is unacceptable for us at the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Republic of South Sudan in general because when you insult the president you insult the nation.”