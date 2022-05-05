Father appeals to govt for release of son detained in DR Congo

A father of a Western Equatoria fisherman still detained in DR. Congo is appealing to the government to help his son release.

Gibson Alex, 35, and his young brother, Seme Michael, 23, were arrested in October last year by the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo or FARDC.

The two were arrested in a place called Adiba at the border area of Sakure in Nzara County, and transferred to Dungu, a Congolese town in Haut-Uele Province.

They were among a group of four who attempted to cross for fishing at river Mbuere situated a few kilometers from Sakure Payam headquarters.

According to their father, Alex Taban, the two brothers were accused by the Congolese soldiers of crossing with firearms into the Congolese territory.

But, Seme Michael was released recently after the family paid $300 to the Congolese authorities.

His elder brother Gibson Alex is still detained as the Congolese authorities are demanding 1000 US dollars to release him.

But Alex Taban could not raise the money required, and is appealing for help.

“His young brother was seriously sick in the prison there. After we raised the money, we said better let him come and die in the prison here. So we managed to pay $300 and came back with him and took him to the Hospital in Nzara for treatment,”

“He is now recovering slowly because he contracted TB there in detention. So we are now raising money for another one because they are demanding ten papers [$1000]. Recently one of his brothers went with $700 but they said they want ten papers [$1000] that is what we are struggling to get.

“We have talked to the government but they have not done anything about the case. We are trying by all means to see that he is released. So the type of assistance I want is to let anybody assist me for my son to be released.”

Taban however, said his sons went with firearms for protection against wild animals.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Commissioner of Nzara County confirmed the incident.

Zizi Richard says he has forwarded the issue to the State authorities.

“We are very aware because when this particular incident took place, it was reported to us and we followed it and we prepared a report which I submitted to my State government,” Richard said.

“There were many people arrested, they released some and four of them were taken to Dungu. And of these four, one was found to be a Congolese and the three were South Sudanese.

“Out of that three, two were paid for by some of their relatives and one person was paid and later we discovered that this money was paid to a wrong Commander.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter