Don’t send away students over tuition fees, VP Abdelbagi cautions vice chancellors

The Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi has cautioned vice chancellors of public universities against sending away students over lack of tuition fees.



Speaking during inauguration of the renovated administration block and other facilities at the University of Juba on Wednesday, VP Abdelbagi told public universities to be lenient with students who face difficulties in paying tuition on time.

He pointed out that the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011, provides for the right to education for all citizens.

The Vice President for Service Cluster stated that sending off students due to failure to pay their tuition on time is a violation of this right.

Abdelbagi now calls on the public universities to be considerate with those students facing financial challenges.

“As the government, we defend the rights of everyone including government employees and students,” Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi said.

“Our constitution under the bill of rights, article 29 subsection 1 clearly state that education is a right for every citizen and all levels of government shall provide access to education without discrimination of any kind.

“In compliance with this provision all the public universities, including the University of Juba are expected to be flexible with students who have difficulties with paying tuition on time, so as for us not to deny them the right to access of education.”

Article 29 of the transitional constitution states that education is a right for every citizen and all levels of government shall provide access to education without discrimination as to religion, race, ethnicity, health status including HIV/AIDS, gender or disability.

It further states that all levels of government shall promote education at all levels and shall ensure free and compulsory education at the primary level and provide free illiteracy eradication programmes.