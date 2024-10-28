Fresh graduate calls on govt to strengthen higher education system

One of South Sudanese graduates from Uganda’s Nkumba University’s various graduate and post-graduate courses– among whom was the National Environment Minister Josephine Napuon, has urged the government to strengthen the education system to enable the citizens to study within the country.

Nkumba University held its 26th graduation ceremony on Saturday.

105 South Sudanese were among the graduates who received diplomas, bachelor and master’s degrees in various faculties, including Nursing, Information Technology, Business, and Political Studies.

Minister Josephine Napwon Cosmas, who earned a postgraduate diploma in Public Administration and Management, expressed her joy, calling it a “dream fulfilled.”

Napwon encouraged her fellow graduates to apply their newly acquired knowledge to benefit South Sudan.

She urged all South Sudanese graduates to bring back what we have acquired to make positive changes in our country,” said Napwon.

Among the graduates was Queen Elizabeth Taban, who shared her journey of completing her studies while raising her young child.

She said education has no limits and encourage other to pursue their dreams despite the challenges.

Another graduate, Gai Moses, who completed a Master’s degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, urged the South Sudanese government to strengthen the country’s education system.

He highlighted the need for standardized education to reduce the challenges South Sudanese students face when studying abroad.

“I am calling on the government of South Sudan to strengthen our education system in the country to reduce the challenges we face studying outside out country.

“My suggestion is that our government should focus standardization education system so the next generation can study in the country not abroad.

