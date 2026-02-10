Türkiye opens 2026 scholarships for South Sudanese students

The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Juba has officially announced the opening of applications for the 2026 Türkiye Government Scholarships, offering South Sudanese students an opportunity to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Türkiye.

According to an official diplomatic note addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, applications will be open from January 10 to February 20, 2026, for international students seeking admission into Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD programs at Turkish universities.

“The Türkiye Scholarships program provides full academic and financial support to successful applicants, including university placement, a monthly stipend, tuition coverage, accommodation, health insurance, and a one-off return flight ticket,” the Embassy stated in the communication.

The scholarship package also includes a one-year Turkish language course, enabling students to integrate academically and culturally before beginning their degree programs.

Applications are free of charge and must be submitted online through the official Türkiye Scholarships website. Applicants are required to upload all necessary documents through the digital application system.

“The Embassy would appreciate the Ministry’s support in disseminating this information to relevant authorities and students who may be interested in pursuing higher education in Türkiye,” the note added.

The Embassy reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening educational cooperation with South Sudan and promoting academic exchange between the two countries.

The announcement was issued in Juba on January 9, 2026, and was accompanied by an official Türkiye Scholarships information leaflet.

