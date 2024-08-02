Rebel groups abducted 134 Yei residents, including children in July: UN

At least 134 people including 6 children were abducted by suspected National Salvation Front (NAS) and other rebel groups, mainly in the Greater Yei area in July 2024, the UN Mission in South Sudan said.

UNMISS expressed grave concern over rising abductions impacting Yei River, Morobo and Lainya counties, where it was previously indicated that the rebel groups are recruiting civilians into their ranks.

The UN Mission said it received reports of some 12 such cases, affecting 134 individuals, six of whom are children last month alone.

In a press statement, it warned that the abduction of children exposes them to various risks including possible recruitment and use in armed conflict; sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking; and other forms of exploitation.

“Children as well as adults in captivity must be released immediately and unconditionally,” said Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS.

“Such incidents not only go against international human rights and humanitarian law but also have a devastating impact on communities, creating fear and uncertainty.”

Mr. Haysom urged the Government of South Sudan to conduct immediate investigations and remind involved parties of their human rights obligations.

“We also call for collective action by all stakeholders, including the Government, to strengthen measures that prevent recurring abductions and bring perpetrators to justice swiftly.”

UNMISS added that abductions remain an ongoing threat to security and peacebuilding efforts, further stating that it is proactively engaging with relevant national, state, and local authorities on the issue.

In June 2024, the UN body said it has been told that persistent violence by armed groups is the top concern for communities and local authorities in Yei and Lainya in the Central Equatoria.

The National Salvation Front and other allied groups are yet to comment on the UNMISS report.

