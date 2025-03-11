11th March 2025
Juba county official issues strong warning to vendors at Kuburi Haboba market

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

A section of the Gudel-Luri road near the Kuburi-Aboba roadside market - Courtesy

The Director of Public Order in Juba County has issued a stern warning to vendors at Kuburi Haboba Market, emphasizing that any vendor found selling goods on the road will have their products confiscated.

Samuel Pitia Wani made the statement during an inspection and follow-up on the local order banning street vending along the main road in the market area.

“If we confiscate your goods, they will not be returned. Vendors must comply with the regulations,” said Mr. Wani.

He urged vendors to move their goods into the market to avoid confiscation.

In support of the directive, Major Joseph Beden Dominic, acting on behalf of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, reinforced the importance of enforcing the ban for the safety of citizens.

He explained that the security organs are committed to ensuring the local order is upheld in order to ease traffic flow and prevent accidents.

Deputy Commander of Sector Five, Colonel Joseph Ring Mading, also stressed the need for vendors to comply with the directive

He stated that the role of security organs is to maintain law and order, and ensure public safety, especially in preventing accidents.

11th March 2025

