Activist voices concern about rise of online hate speech in South Sudan

Activist Edmund Yakani has raised concerns about the alleged rise of social media hate speech among South Sudanese and encourages citizens at home and abroad to immediately cease the negative practice.

The recent violence in Nasir County and other incidents in Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal have created political tension and raised fears that South Sudan’s peace deal is at risk of collapse.

Mr. Yakani said his Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has observed a recent abuse of social media platforms for championing misinformation, hate speech and hostile propaganda as a tool for driving deadly violence across the country.

He said the situation was prompted by the outbreak of violence in different parts of the country including Tambura in Western Equatoria and Nasir in Upper Nile State.

He said CEPO will undertake action of tracking and mitigating the abuse of the social media platforms by some South Sudanese social media users.

“This is seriously dangerous and need to be stop immediately by the authorities in South Sudan and government of foreign countries where South Sudanese who are abusive of social media leave,” Yakani said.

“The reality is that South Sudanese need to urgent abstain from using social media for promoting hate speech, hostile propaganda and misinformation.”

CEPO further urges leaders of the transitional government to undertake actions that prohibits abuse of social media, which he said cannot be confused with freedom of expressions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter