Governor Mujung calls for stronger community role in resolving farmer–herder conflicts

The Governor of Central Equatoria State has called for community-based conflict resolution efforts led by chiefs, youth, and women during the launch of a cattle migration conference in Juba today.

Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel made the remarks at the opening of a two-day Cattle Herders and Farmers Conference aimed at regulating animal movement within the state.

The conference brought together more than 80 representatives from across Central Equatoria.

Stakeholders are expected to hold dialogue and develop strategies to address conflicts between farmers and cattle keepers in the state.

Governor Mujung appealed to the participants to come up with recommendations that strengthen community-based conflict resolution.

“Today, I urge all of you to commit to the following. One, develop enforceable mechanism to regulate cattle movement. Two, strengthen community-based conflict resolutions led by chiefs, youth and women,” he said Mujung while delivering opening remarks during the launch of the conference.

“Three, support early recovery initiatives that restore farms markets and social services in return areas. Four, address political interference decisively to prevent opportunities from exploiting tensions. Five, promote dialogue and reconciliation that restores trust among our communities,” he added.

The State Minister of Peacebuilding, Jacob Aligo, urged participants to focus on honest dialogue and constructive solutions. He stressed the need for genuine resolutions instead of bitter exchanges.

“Speak the bitter truth, but with respect and avoid being emotional or sentimental, lest you lose focus. Two, listen attentively, not necessarily to respond, but to understand what is being said. Three, seek honest solutions. that the conference should focus on its solution, not bitter exchange or violence,” he said.

For his part, Archbishop Dr. Paul Benjamin Yugusuk of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Central Equatoria Internal Province, urged participants to see cattle and land as blessings meant to promote peace and harmony.

“These resources are blessings from God to all of mankind. I urge everyone here that we should not allow these divine gifts to be a source of division or conflict. Instead, let them serve as a foundation for unity and mutual blessing,” he said.

This is the third time the conference is being organized by the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) with support from IOM and partner organizations.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter