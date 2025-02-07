9th February 2025
Jamous FC climb top of SSPL table after 4-3 win over Koryom Bor

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: February 7, 2025

Photo|Courtesy

Jamous FC has climbed to the top of the South Sudan Premier League after a dramatic 4-3 win over Koryom Bor, bringing their total to 23 points, three ahead of second-placed Kator (20 points).

The match started at a high tempo, with both teams eager to secure the three points. Koryom Bor adopted a more cautious approach, while Jamous FC pushed forward aggressively, knowing that a draw between Merreikh Bentiu and Kator had given them the opportunity to take the league lead.

5th minute: Koryom Bor took the lead after Kiirya Christopher converted a penalty, scoring his seventh goal of the season and tying with Merreikh Bentiu’s Mohammed Musa at the top of the league’s goal-scoring chart.

12th minute: Koryom Bor doubled their lead through Muema Majid, putting them ahead 2-0.

12th minute: Jamous FC responded quickly when they won a penalty kick, converted by Tito Lukciir to make it 2-1.

35th minute: Mohamed Adel equalized for Jamous FC, bringing the score to 2-2.

Second Half: Muema Majid struck again for Koryom Bor, reclaiming the lead 3-2.

81st minute: Yohanna Paulino leveled the game once again at 3-3.

97th minute: In the dying moments of stoppage time, Paulino emerged as the hero, scoring a last-gasp winner to secure Jamous FC’s 4-3 victory.

The result cements Jamous FC’s position at the top of the table, while Koryom Bor will be left frustrated after letting their lead slip twice.  Mario Taban Jamus FC was named the man of the match.

