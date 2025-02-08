Governor Jadalla forms committee to probe Kajo-Keji illegal logging

Central Equatoria State governor Augustino Jadalla Kamilo Wani has formed a special committee to investigate the recent surge in logging activities and the sale of old logs for road rehabilitation in Kajo-Keji County.

The move comes weeks after the local residents raised concerns regarding the activities which saw the. Agriculture and Forest Ministry issuing an immediate ban on the practices.

Similar order was issued by Central Equatoria State Governor in recent days.

To dig out controversies over the matter, Governor Wani issued Gubernatorial Order No. 01/2025, which establishes the committee tasked with investigating these critical issues.

The appointed team, composed of government officials and experts, will be charged with conducting an intensive review of the activities surrounding the logging industry in Kajo-Keji, and whether the agreements and practices are in line with both local and national regulations.

The committee, led by Hon. Lily Kapuki Jurkin, the Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry, will have two weeks to complete its work, with the investigation officially beginning On February, 6, 2025.

Eng. Emmanuel Kweri Dijango, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, will serve as the committee’s Secretary, ensuring that the investigation proceeds smoothly with clear technical insights.

The team also include the Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry, a representative from the National Security Service, and a member of the Counter Intelligence division to ensure that all angles—legal, environmental, and security-related—are covered.

The controversy surrounding the use of old logs for road rehabilitation in Kajo-Keji has raised concerns across the state.

The committee will investigate the legality and fairness of the agreements signed with log companies, and whether proper due diligence was followed in their hiring for road rehabilitation projects.

Kajo-Keji, like many areas in South Sudan, faces significant infrastructure challenges, and the residents are in dire need of better roads for economic and social development.

However, the use of log sales to fund these projects raises suspicions, with many wondering how much progress has been made, and whether the resources intended for road improvements are being effectively allocated.

Furthermore, the committee will explore whether local communities and relevant government agencies were adequately consulted before the sale of the old logs.

The Governor’s office has emphasized the need for inclusivity in these processes, especially in a region where livelihoods are directly impacted by decisions regarding natural resources.

Local communities have expressed their concerns about the environmental impact of logging activities and the potential for exploitation of resources without their involvement.

The committee is also tasked with examining possible conflicts of interest. If any parties involved in the road rehabilitation project or logging activities have undisclosed personal or business interests, it could point to larger issues of corruption and mismanagement within local governance.

It is expected to scrutinize with urgency, as such conflicts could undermine public trust in government projects.

The outcome of this investigation could set the stage for future policy changes and legal actions.

According to the Governor, the exercise is an opportunity for the state to improve its practices, offering concrete recommendations for policy adjustments, legal reforms, and safeguards to prevent such issues from recurring.

The two-week timeline gives the committee a tight window to uncover any irregularities, and deliver the findings that could ultimately reshape the region’s approach to logging, road rehabilitation, and community involvement.