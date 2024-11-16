Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson in controversial boxing match in Texas

According to the BBC, some fans walked out before the judges’ scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73 were announced.

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, defeated 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a lackluster eight-round bout in Texas, sparking widespread criticism over the fight’s impact on Tyson’s legacy.

Despite significant pre-fight hype, the match underwhelmed, with Tyson landing just 18 punches compared to Paul’s 78.

The fight, sanctioned as a professional bout despite Tyson’s long retirement and the use of heavy gloves, left many fans frustrated. Paul, 27, dominated the action with precise jabs, securing a clear points victory.

Critics have slammed the match as a cash grab, with Paul reportedly earning £30 million and Tyson £15 million.

Tyson, who was initially cheered by fans, was booed after the fight.

In a surprising post-fight revelation, Tyson hinted at a potential bout with Logan Paul, Jake’s brother.

This fight marked Paul’s 11th professional win and raised further questions about the future of celebrity boxing.