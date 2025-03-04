Jadalla donates SSP50 million for new school construction in Yei

Central Equatoria Governor Augustino Jadalla has contributed 50 million South Sudan Pounds on behalf of the state government for the construction of a new secondary school in Yei River County.

Governor Jadalla made the announcement laid a foundation stone for the construction of Mon’go Secondary School in Yei on Monday, according to a statement from his office.

The funding from the state government aimed at reinforcing his administration’s commitment to empowering future generations, his office said.

Once completed, Mongo Secondary School will be the first of its kind in Otogo Payam and will provide learning space for hundreds of children from villages around.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Jadalla urged the people of Mongo to set aside division and work collectively for the sake of their children and the future of their community.

“Without peace, there can be no progress. We cannot build schools, hospitals, or roads if we remain divided by conflict. That is why I urge the people of Mo’ngo and the entire Yei River County to embrace peace and reconciliation,” he said.

“The responsibility for peace starts with us. We must initiate grassroots dialogues to resolve grievances—let us not wait for outsiders to solve our problems. Elders, chiefs, youth, and women must all be part of this process.”

The governor emphasized that the foundation stone was not merely a structure but a symbol of transformation—an investment in the future of Mongo, Yei River County, and South Sudan as a whole.

He called for peaceful coexistence between civilians and government forces, issuing firm directives to ensure stability in Yei River County.

Rt. Rev. Hillary Luate Adeba, former Bishop of the Anglican Yei Diocese, applauded Governor Jadalla for his unprecedented visit and unwavering dedication to service delivery. He described the laying of the foundation stone as a “clear commitment by the government to improving the lives of its people.

