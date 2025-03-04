Dr Yer urges completion of South Sudan’s political transition

The Chairperson of the National Constitution Review Commission (NCRC) stressed the urgent need to complete South Sudan’s political transition by finalizing the security sector and unification, advancing the permanent constitution-making process, and preparing for elections.

Dr Riang Yer Zuor recently made these remarks at a leadership forum focused on completing South Sudan’s political transition.

He emphasized the need to finalize the security sector and unification, advance the permanent constitution-making process, and prepare for elections.

Dr Yer noted that these elements are crucial activities in the newly extended timeline, as agreed upon in September of the previous year.

With the start of the new extension period approaching, Dr Yer remarked on the pressing need to reflect on how to prepare for the upcoming elections in 2026.

“The transition has been too long,” he said, acknowledging that South Sudan has remained in transition since its independence in 2011. “No country can afford to be in transition perpetually,” he continued, pointing out the need for the nation’s leaders to address the delays in the transition process.

He went on to stress that the failure to finalize the constitution-making process has caused South Sudan to be in transition for more than a decade—far too long.

Dr Yer posed a crucial question for South Sudan’s leaders: “Should we allow this transition to go to waste as we enter the new extended period, or should we take decisive action to move the country forward?”

Recognizing the challenges the country has faced over the years, the head of NCRC emphasized that now is the time for leaders to work together to expedite the finalization of the permanent constitution and ensure that the upcoming elections are free, fair, credible, and peaceful.

“By doing so, we will have achieved something to be proud of—a nation that has gone through hardships but has emerged stronger,” Dr Yer affirmed.

In conclusion, Dr Yer expressed his appreciation for the leadership forum and the opportunity to exchange ideas on how to advance the transition.

He thanked the international partners for their continued support and underscored the importance of the workshop in setting a clear path forward for South Sudan’s political transition.

