Israel’s army says it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Israel said on Saturday that it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Associated Press reported, dealing its most significant blow to the Lebanese militant group after months of fighting.

There was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah. If true, Nasrallah is the most powerful target to be killed by Israel in weeks of intensified fighting with Hezbollah.

Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced that “Hassan Nasrallah is dead,” is a post on X on Saturday.

The commander of Hezbollah’s southern front Ali Karki, and additional Hezbollah commanders were also killed in the massive air strike targeting Hezbollah leadership meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut on Friday.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said six people were killed and 91 injured in the strikes Friday, which leveled six apartment buildings, according to AP.

Nasrallah, 64, has led the Iran-backed group for more than 32 years, serving as a political and spiritual leader for ezbollah which has been exchanging fire with Israel since the beginning of the war in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

