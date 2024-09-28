EES govt impounds 2.5 tones of expired goods in Torit

The government of Eastern Equatoria is calling on traders in the state to consider consumers welfare over making profit as it seized 2.5 tons of expired food and non-food items during an inspection of markets conducted on Thursday.

The operation was carried out by the state Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards.

The confiscation is part of ongoing efforts to regulate and monitor the safety of consumable and non-consumable goods in the state.

The trade officials call on business persons to protect public health and ensure the quality of goods being sold in the market.

Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong Lojore warns traders selling expired goods that they could lose their permits.

“I direct the state Ministry of Trade, the SSNBS, and all security organs to maintain detailed records of individuals whose goods have been confiscated for violating standards by selling expired food and non-food items,” he said.

“All individuals whose goods are confiscated must be given a formal warning, and their names should be recorded for future reference.”

Governor Lobong said this directive is aimed at ensuring that safety and quality standards are strictly upheld to safeguard the health and well-being of the public.

“I request the Ministry of Trade and Industry to formulate a comprehensive proposal for penalties, including fines, to be imposed on individuals who are found guilty of repeating the offence.”

“Any individual commits the same violation again after being warned and fined, the government must withdraw their business license and prohibit them from conducting any business activities within the state.”

On her part, the state Minister of Trade and Investment, Ruth Vuga calls on consumers to report any violations of the law, such as the sale of spoiled or expired goods.

She added that without being notified, the government finds it difficult to identify and address the problem.

“We need to be concerned about the people’s health because some of you are looking for profit without taking into account the importance of consumer health,” she said.

“The question is, when you cause damage to the consumer’s health, who will come to buy goods from you? I therefore ask consumers to report any behavior that violates the laws, such as selling spoiled and expired goods.”

