Israel pledges aid package to South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel announced a humanitarian aid package valued at up to one million Israeli shekels (approximately USD 296,000).

Haskel announced in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Wednesday, August 13, during her historic visit to South Sudan.

She stated that the aid, consisting of food and medical supplies, is intended to assist civilians in need.

Haskel expressed gratitude for the support her country has received, stating, “Having good friends that can support and work with us is very important.”

She acknowledged the challenges facing the South Sudanese people, adding, “We truly feel the struggle of the people.”

The Deputy Foreign Minister also mentioned a visit to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) center that Israel had previously donated to South Sudan, highlighting ongoing collaboration between the two nations.

Haskel said there are “many more projects that we’re now thinking about and hoping to continue and collaborate on,” signaling a commitment to strengthening their partnership.