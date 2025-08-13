“Palestinian resettlement not on our agenda,” says Israeli Deputy FM

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel says resettlement of Palestinians in South Sudan was not part of the diplomatic agenda during her historic visit to Juba on Wednesday.

This comes in response to media reports suggesting the two countries were in talks about the matter.

Haskel, who spoke to Eye Radio in an exclusive Interview on Wednesday, August 13, said that while there have been efforts to see if Palestinians from Gaza would want to be resettled or immigrate to other places, there has been “no official conversation with the South Sudanese government” on the matter.

“This wasn’t on our agenda,” she said. “There wasn’t a conversation between our ministry about that.”

“There is a plan in Israel, and there have been attempts to see whether Palestinians from Gaza would want to be resettled or immigrate to other places. But there hasn’t been an official conversation with the South Sudanese government,” she added.

During her visit, Haskel met with His Excellency the President to discuss the “long history of friendship” between the two countries.

She also highlighted the signing of an important Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Israel and South Sudan, which she said opens official channels for dialogue and cooperation in various fields, including health care, energy, agriculture, and security.

Haskel also announced that Israel has extended a humanitarian package of food and medical supplies to South Sudan to assist civilians in need.

She expressed gratitude for the support and solidarity her country has received from the South Sudanese government and people.

