Who’s in and who’s out in Kiir’s latest decrees

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

President Salva Kiir - File Photo courtesy of Office of the President

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Wendesday issued a new wave of presidential decrees, removing and appointing senior government officials, lawmakers, and diplomats with many of them affiliated with the SPLM-In Opposition.

In the Ministry of Finance, Kiire relieved Bech George Anyak from his position as Deputy Minister, and appointed Hon. Yien Chan Gach Ruei  in his place.

The president also revoked the appointments of several SPLM/IO members in key legislative positions. These include Hon. Oyet Nathaniel, who served as First Deputy Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), Hon. Deng Deng Akon, Speaker of the Council of States, and Hon. Faruk Gatkuoth, SPLM-IO Chief Whip in the TNLA.

He also removed  Hon. Regina Joseph Kaba, Hon. Gai, both members of the TNLA, and Hon. Matata Franc Elikana from the Council of States.

In new appointments, he named Daniel Akot Akot and Wani Elia as SPLM/IO representatives in the Council of States.

Meanwhile, the TNLA will see new SPLM/IO members including John Oto Mariane, Malong Achirian, Julia, and Peter Charlaman.

Additionally, President Kiir dismissed four ambassadors from their foreign missions. Those relieved of their duties are John Andruga, Mayen Dut Wol, Riek, and Joshua Franco Paul.

